Latest coronavirus update: Munger, Nalanda virus Bihar’s hotspot district

Patna: With 54 cases in Jamalpur in Munger and 28 in Bihar Sharif, district headquarters of Nalanda, were reported in 24 hours, the two places were declared hotspots on Tuesday.

The administration in both the places sealed the district headquarters of Bihar Sharif and barricaded Jamalpur, an industrial town known for the railways workshop. A city councillor in Jamalpur was one the virus patients. At Bihar Sharif, 5 of a family were infected.

They contracted the decease from a youth who returned from Dubai recently. The state health minister, Mangal Pandey said situation in Bihar Sharif was “grim” and he has asked the health officials to intensify measures to control the spread and conduct a door-to-door survey.

Fresh cases were found in new places like Sasaram and Buxar. Gaya and Saran districts, orange zones, may be declared green zones as no new case was found in 15 days. Meanwhile, two policemen, including a sub-inspector, were injured in an attack at Sherghati in Gaya for a door-to door survey.

They were admitted to Sadar Hospital. DGP Guoteshwar Pandey on Tuesday ordered a probe into the conduct of the district agriculture officer of Araria, Manoj Kumar, who forced a chowkidar (guard of Gram Raksha Dal) to touch his feet and have sit ups at Araria on Sunday.

The guard on duty at a checkpoint had asked for the permit from the officer moving in a vehicle. The officer came out and questioned authority of the guard to ask for the pass. Pandey said the village guard was on duty and was authorised to check all vehicles and the Agri officer exceeded his authority in insulting the junior most policeman.