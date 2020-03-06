Latest coronavirus update: Mumbai Traffic cops to weigh concerns over breathalyser tests

However, we will be calling a meeting to discuss this issue and ensure minimal risk for breathalyser users as well as traffic personnel.”

Some traffic policemen The Free Press Journal spoke to said many motorists are hesitant to blow into breathalysers, but eventually comply.

A traffic police officer deployed on the Western Express Highway, at the checkpost leading to the international airport, said requesting anonymity,

"We are at a greater risk of catching the virus as if any droplets fall on the breathalyser machines while blowing into the straw, we will get infected. However, fresh disposable straws are used for each motorist. "

“Motorists often resist blowing into the straws, citing health and hygiene concerns. Now, amid the Coronavirus scare, at least one in 50 motorists asks us to change the straws to ensure their safety,” said the officer.

While the fate of breathalyser tests amid the Coronavirus outbreak is yet to be decided in Mumbai, some NGOs in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and in Kerala have written to the respective state governments to suspend use of breathalysers in the light of concerns surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak.

Health experts said that the police should avoid using breath analysers for some months as a precautionary move. “Until Coronavirus is not under control, police should avoid using breath analysers as they are not in a position to know whether the driver has symptoms related to Coronavirus,” said Dr Om Srivastava, infectious diseases expert, and head of Epidemiology Cell at BMC.

He added police should take adequate precautions during naka bandi checks and wear disposable masks to protect themselves.