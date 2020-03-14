Latest coronavirus update: Mumbai railway train staff to spot, help ‘suspects’

Mumbai: In the wake of pandemic outbreak, the Railways have started training their staff to identify commuters with the corona symptoms and help them reach the hospital. However, the Heritage Museum at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will remain closed for public till March 31.

Shivaji Sutar, the CR chief public relations officer, said they have instructed all the station masters and informed their platform staffs to actively identifying suspect cases.

“Station masters have been trained to spot symptoms of the coronavirus. They have been instructed to approach the passengers, showing corona-like symptoms and help them reach the nearest hospital,” he said.

The staff at the emergency medical rooms at the stations have been sensitised about the disease. If the employees spot a suspected patient at a station, they must inform the district collector.