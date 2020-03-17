Latest coronavirus update: Maharashtra Police suspends breath-analyser tests to contain spread of virus

Nagpur: In a bid to protect police personnel from novel coronavirus infection, Maharashtra Highway Police has suspended breath-analyser tests needed to check drunk driving, a senior officer has said.

A circular in this regard was issued by Vinay Kargaonkar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Maharashtra Highway Police, on Monday.

"Outbreak of coronavirus has been reported in the state. To contain the spread of the virus, the police personnel need to take precautionary measures accordingly.

"Hence, Traffic Police personnel in all police units should not conduct breath-analyser tests for alcohol consumption by motorists," stated the circular.