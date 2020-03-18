Latest coronavirus update: Maharashtra govt allots Rs 3.15 crore for awareness campaign

Mumbai: Maharashtra government has made an allocation of Rs 3.15 crore to carry out a massive awareness campaign in print and electronic media and also through posters and hoardings.

A special train with a message on the measures to tackle coronavirus will be painted and it will conduct trips across the state. The department of public health, on Tuesday, issued notification in this regard.

The government has cleared the media plan prepared by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations on the steps being taken to curb the coronavirus outbreak by focusing on health education and awareness.

As per the media plan, the government plans to spend Rs 1 crore on advertisements in A grade newspapers, Rs 1 crore on 11 private TV entertainment and news channels by inserting 60 second advertisement, Rs 17.50 lakh on 60 second jingles on 55 private FM Radio channels.