Latest Coronavirus Update: Maharashtra governor, staff to donate a day's salary to assist corona-affected victims

The governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, on Thursday announced that he would be donating a day of his pay to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund towards the assistance of the corona-affected.

According to a press release issued by Raj Bhavan, all officials and staff of Raj Bhavan would also follow suit. In response to the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Koshyari has cancelled all his public meetings and engagements until April 14. However, the governor will meet visitors and officials in discharge of his important official responsibilities while observing social distancing.