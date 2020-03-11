Latest coronavirus update: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray convenes meeting on steps to check spread of virus

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has convened a meeting on Wednesday to review steps to be taken to check the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope has submitteda proposal that viewing of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches be restricted to television only, according to sources.

"There will be a discussion on how to curb gathering of crowds at marriages and social events," a source said.

The meeting is scheduled at Vidhan Bhavan later in the afternoon, the sources said.