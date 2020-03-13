Latest coronavirus update: Iran Air flight carrying 44 Indians lands in Mumbai

Mumbai: An Iran Air flight carrying Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran, landed at the airport here on Friday afternoon, according to an official.

Iran is one of the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus outbreak and the government has been working on plans to bring back Indians stranded there.

The number of passengers onboard the Iran Air plane could not be immediately ascertained.

An official told PTI that the Iran Air flight landed at the Mumbai airport at around 12.08 pm.