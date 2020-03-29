Latest Coronavirus Update in Mumbai: Residents with no history of foreign travel tested positive

A 60-year-old house-wife, resident of Grant Road with no recent history of foreign travel tested positive on Friday. The civic body on Friday and Saturday sanitised her building and the local vegetable market which she visited daily.

The civic body has put three others in her family into isolation after they were tested negative and is now tracing for other people who might have come in contact with the woman.

"After the case was reported to us our health investigators found out that the woman had no travel history but a few relatives who visited her residence recently did have travel history. She might have contracted the virus from them. We are confirming the same. We got her family members tested, they were tested negative for the virus, however, we have advised them for self-isolation as precautionary measures," Assistant Municipal commissioner of D ward Prashant Gaikwad told the Free Press Journal.

The woman is now admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and research centre in Girgaon. Meanwhile, in Kandivali's Lokhandwala area a fatherson duo was tested positive of coronavirus on Friday. The authorities have put the entire building under quarantine.

The cases were reported to the BMC by a private doctor whom the duo approached for treatment. Following a test, the duo turned out to be positive for Covid-19. "The building has been quarantined as the two people who were tested positive used all the amenities, met people around. Hence it was decided that, as a precautionary measure, the entire building needs to be quarantined," said Surekha Patil, local corporator.

None of the father and son has recent travel history to affected foreign countries. An investigation shows that the son went to Pune recently to attend a party. "We have informed the BMC headquarters about the same and are in touch with officials in Pune giving them information about the party so they can trace the attendees," said a senior official from R (South) ward. The father and son are now admitted to the S L Raheja hospital in Mahim.