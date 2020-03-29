Latest Coronavirus Update in Mumbai: After death of 82-year-old doctor, hospital suspends operations for the next 14 days

Following the death of an 82-year-old doctor admitted at Saifee Hospital, who had tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, the hospital has announced it will be ceasing all operations and new admissions for the next 14 days.

However, hospital authorities plan to set up a CoVID-19 response team on the premises.

Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner, D-ward, said the hospital had been asked to release patients, in cases where early discharge was possible. The hospital will only cater to already admitted patients for this period. “All OPDs, ICU and new admissions have been prohibited for the next 14 days,” he said.

In a ripple effect, 14 hospital staffers have been quarantined at the hospital. Gaikwad said, “We have identified 14 staffers at Saifee who were in close contact with the doctor. We have asked them to be quarantined for 14 days. Anyone developing symptoms will be isolated in Kasturba Hospital.”

Also, four people, two drivers employed by the family of the deceased doctor and two watchmen in their apartment building, also need to be tested as they were close to the household and were regularly provided meals by the family. They are under the observation of civic authorities and police.

Saifee Hospital authorities did not respond to calls. However, the PD Hinduja Hospital and Research Centre has confirmed that its OPD and IPD are operational and all safety measures have been implemented since the beginning of the month, in view of the pandemic.

“Comprehensive measures, which include special isolation wards and equipment for CoVID-19 patients, have been in place for several days at the hospital. Necessary precautions, as per the government guidelines, thorough screening of patients at entrance, sanitisation of all individuals and allowing only one attendant per patient to prevent overcrowding, have also been implemented,” read a statement issued by the hospital.