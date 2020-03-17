Latest coronavirus update: Handstamp for those in 'Home Quarantine'

Mumbai: To render those who are in 100% ‘home quarantine’ easily identifiable, the Maharashtra government has decided to stamp the left hand of all such persons.

This will serve as a general caution for people when the ‘quarantined’ mingle with others; it will also prevent them from melting in the crowd.

The decision, taken at a meeting of top officials chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been described as a precautionary measure in view of the recent spike in the coronavirus cases.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope explained that the stamp on the left hand will be on the lines of the indelible ink applied to a voter’s finger during elections; it will indicate "that a person/patient is under compulsory home quarantine" till March 31.