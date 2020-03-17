Latest coronavirus update: For beauty business, virus pandemic is proving a beast

Mumbai: Beauty spas and salons in the city are taking no chances and have made it mandatory for their customers to provide detailed travel histories before seeking service.

Customers showing up with the slightest sniffle or the common cold are being told to furnish test reports to ascertain whether or not they have symptoms of the deadly virus.

Krupa Manek, business head of Enrich Salon, Churchgate branch, said they are taking the necessary precautions to maintain hygiene at the salon and sterilising all equipment before use.

“All Enrich outlets in the city have been informed to take precautions as the number of cases of COVID-19 is increasing across the state. We have provided surgical masks, gloves and caps to the employees so that they are not affected and do not spread infection to clients,” she said.