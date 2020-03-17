Latest coronavirus update: For beauty business, virus pandemic is proving a beast

Mumbai: Beauty spas and salons in the city are taking no chances and have made it mandatory for their customers to provide detailed travel histories before seeking service.
Customers showing up with the slightest sniffle or the common cold are being told to furnish test reports to ascertain whether or not they have symptoms of the deadly virus.
Krupa Manek, business head of Enrich Salon, Churchgate branch, said they are taking the necessary precautions to maintain hygiene at the salon and sterilising all equipment before use.
“All Enrich outlets in the city have been informed to take precautions as the number of cases of COVID-19 is increasing across the state. We have provided surgical masks, gloves and caps to the employees so that they are not affected and do not spread infection to clients,” she said.
Sajeya Khan, senior executive, Enrich Salon, said they were also asking clients to fill declaration forms and give their medical history, if any, and show medical reports if they have suffered from any illness in the week preceding their visit.
“We are asking customers to inform us if they have any travel history or have come in contact with a friend or relative who has travelled to a corona-infected country.
If they mention any health issue in the last seven days, we ask to see their medical reports or ask them to come when they are well,” she said.
One of the hairstylists at Enrich's Powai outlet said they were scared of working at the salon, as most of their clientele are travellers.
“We have asked the salon managers to allow us to take a holiday or make basic safety provisions for us as we handle customers. We take care to sterilise all equipment before use,” he said.
