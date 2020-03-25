Latest coronavirus update: First 2 positive cases of Maharashtra now test negative for virus

Pune: Two persons, who were tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, have now tested negative for the deadly infection, an official said on Wednesday.

Both the patients, who were the first two positive cases of Maharashtra, will be discharged today.

"Two persons, who were found positive two weeks back, have now tested negative for COVID-19. They were tested twice and both the time their results came negative.

They will be discharged from hospital today. These were the first two cases of Maharashtra," said Pune Municipal Corporation Public Relation Officer.