Latest coronavirus update: Dos and don’ts for schoolkids in Mumbai

To contain the spread of coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday directed all city schools to inform students about dos and don'ts during a possible outbreak.

Acting the Union government's guidelines, the civic body's education officer has written to principals of all the civic primary, secondary, private aided and unaided schools on the issue. In the letter, school principals have been directed to inform students about symptoms of the virus and precautions they need to take.

The schools have been informed to create awareness about the symptoms of the virus that include fever, cold and cough, the letter stated.