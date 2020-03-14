Latest coronavirus update: Declare school holidays, let workers work from home; PIL in Bombay High Court

Mumbai: A public interest litigation has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking directions to the Maharashtra Government to declare holidays for schools and colleges statewide to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

The PIL accuses the state and the Centre of not being ‘serious’ about the corona threat, also seeks directions to private companies to allow its employees to avail the ‘work from home’ facilities.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari and NR Borkar has scheduled the PIL filed through advocate Milind Deshmukh hearing on Monday.

The PIL seeks a direction to the government to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and to set up an Epidemic Disease Control Board (EDCB) to take immediate steps for prevention and spreading of epidemic diseases like coronavirus.