Latest coronavirus update: Mumbai cabbies affected; BEST records low ridership

Mumbai: The coronavirus outbreak has dampened the business of intercity taxi drivers with Mumbaikars preferring to stay indoors. The taximen’s association informed that business has dropped by 50 per cent over the last weekend, as many of the intercity services remained cancelled.

“We recorded a fall by 50 per cent in our business. People have chosen to stay back instead of going on intercity tours, which is why we have been facing a loss,” said Arif Khan, assistant secretary of the association.

“Fewer number of people have taken trips to getaways like Lonavala and Pune this weekend,” Khan added.

On Monday evening, the trustee board of Dadar's Siddhi Vinayak temple notified that the temple would be remain shut for an indefinite period as a precautionary measure against the dreaded COVID-19. This has made taxi drivers plying in Dadar and Prabhadevi area frown.