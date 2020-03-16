Latest coronavirus update: Avoid mass gatherings, says Maharashtra government

Meanwhile, the women are firm on their stand the pro­test would not be called off unless CM Uddhav Thackeray passes a resolution on the legislative assembly against the imposition of the CAA, NRC and NPR in the state.

The indefinite sit-in protest began on January 26 with 45 burqa-clad Muslim women at Nagpada's Morland road, dubbed as Mumbai Bagh. Over time, the protest gained impetus with hundreds of women visiting the Morland road everyday.

“Just like the government is trying to protect people from the virus, our protest is meant to protect the constitution,” said Aseefa Ali, one of the protesters.

However, since the virus outbreak, the women and activists claimed to have been following sanitation and proper disinfectant measures at the venue. But when the Free Press Journal visited the spot, hardly any hand sanitiser was being placed at the venue. Only some of the women were seen wearing masks.

Earlier, the state's Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh, had urged the protesting women to vacate the Morland road as they were blocking a public place.

“We have stated our demand clearly. We are not moving unless the state government takes a stand against the CAA, NRC, NPR. The government may try to evict us on the excuse of corona, but we won't give in,” said activict Feroze Mithiborewala, who has been spearheading the protest since day one.