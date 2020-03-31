Latest coronavirus update: 82 positive cases in 24 hrs — 59 in Mumbai

Mumbai: In the sharpest spurt since the lockdown began, Maharashtra reported 82 new cases and notched up a staggering 302 CoVID-19 positive cases till date. The highest number was reported in Mumbai, with 59 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, health officials informed that the 68-year-old Filipino, who succumbed to infection in a Mumbai hospital on March 22, had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, New Delhi.

According to data provided by the state health department, 82 new cases have been reported in Maharashtra, of which 59 are from Mumbai, followed by Ahmednagar, 3, and two each from Pune, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Navi Mumbai and Palghar.

Health officials, however, said Tuesday’s figures include the 42 positive cases announced by the BMC on Monday night, but not tabulated by the state health department on Monday.

There have been 11 CoVID-19 deaths in the state so far, eight of which have occurred in Mumbai, one each in Palghar, Pune and Buldana. The State's (and city's) youngest and oldest fatalities were a 40-year-old homemaker from Malad with no history of foreign travel and an octogenarian doctor.

Since March 9, when the first corona case was reported, the number has crossed 300. “The first 100 cases were reported in 15 days and then, in just five days, 98 cases were reported in the state,” said an official.

Health experts said in nearly 38 per cent of the cases, there were travel histories and the remaining 26 per cent were those with close contact with positive cases. The remaining 46 per cent are asymptomatic or affected by local transmission.

According to the state health department, until March 31, 406 patients had been hospitalised in the state and of the 6,331 laboratory samples sent for testing, 5,780 were negative, 302 were positive for coronavirus while 39 patients were discharged after full recovery. Currently, 23,913 people are in home quarantine and 1,434 in institutional quarantine.