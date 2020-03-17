Coronavirus update in Mumbai: Thermal scanners become scarce, pricey

Mumba: As a preventive measure, housing societies in the city have started screening of vendors and visitors. However, the societies are facing the problem of acute shortage of thermal scanners, and wherever it is available, the suppliers are demanding more than double the price for it. Hence, some societies are using thermometers as desperate measure.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the state government are working hard to fight and prevent the spread of the deadly Corona virus. Likewise, some housing societies are also taking preventive measures on their own to stay safe.

For this, the societies have started screening outsiders at the entrance. Vendors, delivery boys and visitors are being checked — being asked to wash or sanitise hands and to wear a mask before entering the society premises.

"We are taking all possible precautionary steps. We are screening outsiders by recording their temperature. If the temperature is above 98, then we will report it to the helpline number given by the BMC.