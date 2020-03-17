Coronavirus update in Mumbai: Thermal scanners become scarce, pricey

Mumba: As a preventive measure, housing societies in the city have started screening of vendors and visitors. However, the societies are facing the problem of acute shortage of thermal scanners, and wherever it is available, the suppliers are demanding more than double the price for it. Hence, some societies are using thermometers as desperate measure.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the state government are working hard to fight and prevent the spread of the deadly Corona virus. Likewise, some housing societies are also taking preventive measures on their own to stay safe.
For this, the societies have started screening outsiders at the entrance. Vendors, delivery boys and visitors are being checked — being asked to wash or sanitise hands and to wear a mask before entering the society premises.
"We are taking all possible precautionary steps. We are screening outsiders by recording their temperature. If the temperature is above 98, then we will report it to the helpline number given by the BMC.
Also, we have prohibited vendors, courier and delivery boys from going to the doorsteps. The owners are asked to come and collect their products from the reception of the building.
I have circulated a notice in the society that members should carry personal sanitisers to avoid contact of the virus," said Parkash Ruia, chairman of Windermere Housing Society in the city.
“We are using the traditional digital thermometers for screening as thermal scanners are now hard to find. We have installed temporary wash basins and providing sanitisers.
The thermal or digital thermometers which were sold for Rs 2500-2900, are now priced at Rs 6,000 apiece,” said Dhaval Shah chairman of the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen Association.
