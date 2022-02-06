Lata Mangeshkar's Demise: Fans rush to Prabhu Kunj to bid their final adieu to the legendary singer

A large crowd of Lata Mangeshkar’s fans mourned at her residence as they bid farewell to the singing legend. They chanted slogans, sang her songs and waited for hours just to get a final glimpse of their icon.

The late music icon who died due to multi-organ failure following COVID diagnosis began her final journey from her residence, Prabhu Kunj, in south Mumbai to Shivaji Park for the last rites.

Traffic and city police were deployed in large numbers to ensure the busy Pedder Road near her residence does not get blocked due to hundreds of fans, young and old who gathered on both sides of the road. The emotional fans held placards and chanted slogans like, "Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Lata didi ka naam rahega" and "Lata Didi amar rahe".

As fans stood for hours on the street, some shed tears while some started fighting with the policemen because they were denied entry to go closer to the apartment. Moreover, some fans were not only from the city but from other parts of the country as well who reached the city as soon as they heard the news.

The police had set up barricades where only the media was allowed, but the fans sneaked through them as well to get a closer look. Some made their way smartly onto trees and nearby walls, while some took the help of large garbage bins to hop on the wall opposite her residence. Curious admirers peeped out through every balcony or window of the neighbouring buildings.

Mumbai police force was constantly managing the restless, emotional crowd while also making sure that the traffic on the road opposite the apartment runs smoothly.

Few personalities from the film industry and politics were also spotted entering Mangeshkar's residence to pay her their last respect. Some fans were excited to see other celebrities while some were upset as they were not allowed to even get a glimpse of their favourite icon but the celebrities were allowed.

As the late singing legend's final journey grew closer, an army truck decorated with white flowers and a huge poster of Lata Mangeshkar reached her residence. Military officials stood outside her residence to escort her to the Shivaji Park crematorium for the state funeral.

The coffin was draped with the national flag and placed on the truck with a band march. Mangeshkar siblings Meena, Asha, Usha and Hridaynath boarded the open truck along with other relatives. As the vehicle moved, people chanted "Lata didi amar rahe", showered it with petals, while some fans also stood on both sides of the road waving good-bye to the legendary singing icon.

Here’s what fans had to say:

Laxman Ursal, Vashi

“I liked all her songs including bhajans and filmy songs. I liked her personality, her voice and everything about her. I will always remain her biggest fan, I consider her as a goddess, the avatar of Saraswati. I have been her fan since childhood and I have been listening to her songs for as long as I can remember. I met her when I was 21 years old, in 1984, at Deenanath Mangeshkar Natyagriha in Vile Parle. I had made a collection of her newspaper cut-outs and wrote a few poems about her in a book and she signed it for me. I will never forget that moment. But now I am an old man, I cannot fight with the police or stand on walls to get a glimpse of her, so I'm just sitting in a corner and mourning from inside. If I speak any more words about her, I will definitely start crying.”

Mayaji, Nagpur

Lata didi was a great singer of our country, she was a global icon and she made our country proud all over the world through her talent. She wasn't just a human, she was almost like a Goddess. Not only was her singing very good but even when she spoke, the sound of her voice and the way she spoke was heavenly. There are no words of praise that can do justice to her. There are many singers who sing well and many will come and go but a voice like hers will never be born again. I have been very fond of music since my childhood, and her songs were always my favourite. I feel very sad today as a great personality of our country has left this world today. I liked all her songs but some of my favourites were 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon', 'Naam Gum Jaayega' and 'Meri Awaaz Hi Meri Pehchaan Hai'.

Sushma Sawant, Kalyan

Since eighth standard I've been listening to her songs, I'm a huge fan of Lataji. I am beyond words, my heart is full as I talk about her. During my college days, I and my friends used to come here to her residence to get a glimpse of her, but we did not get to see her, so we used to attend her singing concerts to see her and listen to her lovely songs. My favourite song by Didi is 'Lagja gale'. I will miss her dearly, but all I can do now is remember her through her songs.”

Suchitra Surve, Kalyan

“My eyes are full of tears today as I remember her. Lata didi is the voice of our country, wo sakshat Saraswati ka roop hai (she is the avataar of Goddess Saraswati) and I came here today because I really want to get at least a glimpse of her. But the police are not letting us go anywhere near her residence and telling us to go to Shivaji Park to pay tribute to her. I don't mind even getting a glimpse of her from far away.”

Chaman Gujrati, 67 (along with a group of seven people from Gujrat)

“I’ve come along with a group of seven people from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. As soon as we heard the news, I and my group rushed to Mumbai to get a final glimpse of Lata Mangeshkar. I liked her songs very much and I will always miss her. I've been listening to her songs since I was a kid. I will remember her through her melodious songs. I am 67 years old, I did not care about my health or safety, I just wanted to see my favourite singer for the last time.”

