Lata Mangeshkar once faced criticism over her opposition to Peddar Road flyover project

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who along with her sister Asha Bhosle, was strongly criticised for her opposition to the 4.1 km Pedder Road flyover which was proposed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). The sisters, residing at Prabhu Kunj building, had led the delegation of the Pedder Road Residents Association and met the former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh in 2001. They had threatened to leave Mumbai if the state government goes ahead with the project development.

Lata had said she would settle in Pune or Kolhapur while Asha hinted at moving to Dubai. The sisters faced flak for the "will quit Mumbai" comment, with some critics saying that ordinary residents were not asked their views when flyovers were built in other parts of the city.

Under attack from various sections, Lata Mangeshkar then said, ‘’ Whether I live in Mumbai or not is nobody’s business and it will certainly have nothing to do with whether or not the flyover is built here not. I am being targeted as though I have committed a crime.’’ She further noted, ‘’Every resident of Peddar Road is scared. This is a proven seismological zone. If there is drilling on the road, the foundations of may buildings will be shaken.’’

MSRDC, which was the nodal agency for the development of Peddar Road flyover, had conducted public consultations in 2008 and 2011. The project was proposed to reduce 45 minutes during peak hour time from Haji Ali Junction to Girgaum Chowpatty.

Ultimately, the state government dropped the plan due to strong opposition for the flyover from locals and various organisations. However, the government later proposed the Coastal Road as an alternative to the flyover.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 10:34 PM IST