Lata Mangeshkar death anniversary: BMC to erect memorial pillar in Mumbai | File pic

Mumbai: To mark the first death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, the BMC will erect a memorial pillar, Swarancha Kalpavriksha, at Vatsalabai Desai Chowk (Haji Ali Junction) in Tardeo.

Its bhoomi pujan was performed on Monday at the hands of the late singer’s sister Usha Mangeshkar and State Tourism Minister and Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. As part of the Mumbai beautification project, a mural will also be installed outside Mangeshkar residence Prabhukunj at Gopalrao Deshmukh Marg, Pedder Road.

The 40-foot pillar will be constructed using wood and mirror steel to create a magical metaphor. The 40 foot long and 15 foot wide mural, meanwhile, will have images of the singer, performance footage, famous songs and quotes of her colleagues.

Read Also Indore: Music event in memory of Lata Mangeshkar

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)