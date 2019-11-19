‘Lata didi still in ICU, doing fine’

Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Mumbai, is doing “fine”, hospital sources said on Monday. Lata Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing last week.
“She is doing fine. She is still in the hospital’s ICU,” the insider said. The hospital source added Lata Mangeshkar was on ventilator till Sunday night but could not confirm if she was still on it.
The veteran singer’s younger sister, singer Usha Mangeshkar said they were waiting for the doctors to discharge her. “She is doing fine. She is still in the hospital. When the doctors will tell us to take her home, we will do so,” Usha Mangeshkar told PTI.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)