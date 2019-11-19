Mumbai

‘Lata didi still in ICU, doing fine’

"She is doing fine. She is still in the hospital's ICU," the insider said.

Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Mumbai, is doing “fine”, hospi­tal sources said on Monday. Lata Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in brea­thing last week.

“She is doing fine. She is still in the hospital’s ICU,” the insider said. The hospi­tal source added Lata Mangesh­kar was on ventilator till Sunday night but could not confirm if she was still on it.

The veteran sin­ger’s younger sister, singer Usha Mang­eshkar said they were wait­ing for the doctors to discharge her. “She is doing fine. She is still in the hospital. When the doctors will tell us to take her home, we will do so,” Usha Mangeshkar told PTI.

