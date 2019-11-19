‘Lata didi still in ICU, doing fine’

Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Mumbai, is doing “fine”, hospi­tal sources said on Monday. Lata Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in brea­thing last week.

“She is doing fine. She is still in the hospital’s ICU,” the insider said. The hospi­tal source added Lata Mangesh­kar was on ventilator till Sunday night but could not confirm if she was still on it.