Last-minute Diwali shopping leads to major traffic snarls in Mumbai

Major traffic snarls were witnessed across the city on Friday evening, with congestion causing traffic backlog and slowdown on the Western Express Highway (WEH), Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road and LBS Marg along with the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), SV Road and Link Road. Last minute Diwali festive shoppers and hawkers selling lanterns, diyas and toran took over the roads, resulting in major snarls.

Main shopping hubs like Dadar, Andheri Lokhandwala, Crawford Market, Natraj Market and other local markets were jam packed with shoppers, hawkers and bumper-to-bumper traffic, leaving hardly any space for movement. The stretch from Malad to Khar on the WEH witnessed a slowdown of traffic, causing a delay of at least 40 minutes, while the New Link Road in the western parts of the city had a moderate delay of over 15 minutes.

One of the motorists stuck in traffic on Friday was Jessica, who took to Twitter and said, "Stuck at Parel Bridge since half an hour… all cars are moving only towards north and east is stuck...this signal needs some help!!!" Meanwhile, a traffic official said that there was heavy slow moving traffic on EEH at Mulund toll naka heading towards Thane.

Moreover, people also stepped out to buy gold/silver on the occasion of Dhanteras, even if in small amount, but came out with the entire family. The worst hit with heavy traffic was Senapati Bapat Marg in Dadar (W), Bandra stretch from Hill Road to railway station and other local markets near the railway stations, which resulted in major congestion. The city was overall clogged with traffic and led to an average delay of 25 minutes across the city.