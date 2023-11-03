Lalit Patil Escape Impact: Inmate Patients To Undergo Health Tests

Mumbai News: Inmate Patients To Undergo Health Tests | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The hospital authorities of the BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital have ordered to conduct health investigation of all the inmates admitted for treatment. However, all the inmate patients have been discharged. A senior official said that this is the first time in six months that the state hospital does not have a single jail inmate as a patient.

This comes after a drug dealer Lalit Anil Patil (34) managed to give the authorities at the hospital the slip on October 2 raising questions about the security measures at the hospital and unnecessarily prolonged hospitalisation of the inmates. Moreover, it led to a resignation of the hospital medical superintendent citing workload as the reason.

All inmates who needed medical attention admitted

According to the hospital authorities, all the prison inmates who required medical and surgical care are admitted to ward no 16.

“We had to take some measures to avoid long stay of prison inmates at the hospital due to which we have instructed the treating doctors to evaluate inmates' health status daily basis and based on it discharge should be given,” said an official.

Of the nine jail inmates undergoing treatment at the hospital, it was also found that some were admitted in the past several months.

Read Also Ensure required medical care to jail inmates without delay: MPHRC to Madhya Pradesh Government

Refraining from unnecessary hospitalisation

“We went through the health record of all inmates admitted at the hospital and after proving required treatment all were fit to be discharged,” the official added.

Meanwhile, doctors have been given strict instructions or ordered to provide treatment to inmates on priority and refrain from unnecessary hospitalisation. “The decision was taken to quell allegations about unnecessary hospitalisation of prison inmates,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.

Read Also Mumbai News: Health Institutions Launch Initiative To Provide Healthcare To 28 Lakh Tribals

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)