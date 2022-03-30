'Lakshya Zero Dumpsite’: Centre approves Rs 433.74 crores Legacy Waste Remediation proposal of Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Government's plan to effectively implement solid waste management received a major boost as the Centre has approved its proposal worth Rs 433.74 crore for 28 Urban Local Bodies to remediate over 3.7 crore metric tons of urban waste. With the variety of ULBs having diverse and dense populations, the project will ensure the ecological balance in about 1532 acres of land.

28 ULBs of Maharashtra had submitted action plans for remediation of dumpsites to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, which is the nodal ministry for implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban 2.0, which has since been approved.

Greater Mumbai holds the maximum amount of legacy waste in the state. It aims to remediate 2.6 crore MT of legacy waste to transform its urban landscape by reclaiming approximately 355 acres of valuable land under the ‘Lakshya Zero Dumpsite’ mission.

Thane Municipal Corporation is all set to remediate 8.3 lakh MT of waste lying in the city's dumpsite while Mira-Bhayandar plans to remediate approximately 9 lakh MT of the legacy waste, reclaiming acres of prime land for optimum utilization.

According to the urban development department, legacy dumpsites pose major threats to the environment and contribute to air pollution and water pollution. Clearing these mountains of years-old waste is critical to not just transforming the urban landscape of the country, but also addressing the issue of public health and environmental concerns.

The Centre's move came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the plan to make Indian cities garbage free under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and one of the major objectives under the mission is ‘Lakshya Zero’ Dumpsite to remediate 16 crore tonnes of legacy waste dumpsites occupying nearly 15,000 acres of city land parcels. The vision of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 is to achieve sustainable sanitation and scientific waste processing to create ‘garbage free’ cities.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 03:45 PM IST