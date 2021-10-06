Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Maha Vikas Aghadi calls for statewide bandh on October 11, says Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil

Maharashtra Government on has called for a statewide bandh on October 11 against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident. The bandh announcement was notified by Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil.

"Maha Vikas Aghadi (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance) calls for a statewide bandh on October 11 against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident," Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

His announcement comes after the Maharashtra Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today condoled the deaths of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. The state cabinet passed a resolution expressing anguish and displeasure.

Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have slammed BJP led government in Uttar Pradesh for the deaths of four farmers.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar warned the BJP that it will have to pay a heavy price for the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and said that the entire opposition is with the farmers. Describing the violence as an “attack on farmers”, Pawar noted that its responsibility lies with the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh and the “people will show them their place.”

“Whether it is government at the Centre or in Uttar Pradesh, they are not sensitive at all. The kind of situation that was created in Jallianwala Bagh, we are witnessing a similar situation in Uttar Pradesh,’’ said Pawar.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut called for joint action by political parties against this “oppression”. “Lakhimpur Kheri violence has shaken the nation, Priyanka Gandhi has been arrested by the UP government, opposition leaders are being restricted from meeting farmers. There is a need for joint opposition action against oppression by the Government in UP,” he said.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole condemned the deaths of farmers. He said that the BJP government at the Centre or in Uttar Pradesh is 'scared' of the Gandhi siblings. He demanded the dismissal of the Modi government and also the Yogi Adityanath dispensation in Uttar Pradesh over the violent clashes at Lakhimpur Kheri in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 06:10 PM IST