Lady kills her husband in Kerala, attempts suicide with lover in city

Mumbai: A woman and her paramour, who allegedly murdered her husband in Kerala before fleeing to Navi Mumbai, have attempted suicide along with her two-year-old daughter in Navi Mumbai. According to the Panvel City police, the child has died while the duo are still unconscious. They have been identified as Liji Kurien, 29 and Vahasim Abdul Kadir, 35, both residents of Kerala.

A manager of Sameer Lodging and Boarding in Panvel called the police around 1.30 in the afternoon and informed about a couple staying in the hotel but not responding to doorbells. A police team reached the hotel and in their presence, the room’s door was opened with a duplicate key.

According to the police, the duo along with the child were found lying on the bed. Police rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared the child dead on arrival and admitted the duo who were unconscious then. They were later shifted to JJ Hospital. Police searched their room and on the basis of their ID cards identified them as Liji, a resident of Idukki and Vahasim, a resident of Trichur, Kerala.

Police then contacted the Santapur police station in Idukki district to get more information about the duo.

Local police told them that the duo had allegedly killed the woman’s husband Rijosh and then escaped to Mumbai, and their team was already in Mumbai searching for them.

According to the Kerala police, the duo along with Vahasim’s brother allegedly killed the woman’s husband on October 31. Liji then filed a missing complaint with them, but she escaped to Mumbai after police began to suspect her.

According to the police, the duo worked in the same farm house in Samtapur, Kerala and fell in love. Kerala police has already arrested Vahasim’s brother for allegedly being involved in the conspiracy. “The couple was suspecting that police would arrest them soon and in sheer fear they attempted suicide,” said an officer from the Panvel City police station.

Police has seized pesticides from the hotel room that the duo are suspected of consuming.