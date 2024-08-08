'Ladki Yojana' 2.0: Maharashtra Unveils ₹1,000 Crore Kit Distribution Plan For Domestic Workers

Mantralaya building | File

Mumbai: There’s another avatar of the ‘Ladki Yojana’ emerging – now, for house helps. An ambitious plan, aiming to cover domestic workers across the state, will offer a kit comprising household items such as a pressure cooker, utensils and so on.

About The Yojana

If the state order is to be believed, in the offing is a Rs 10,000-worth kit distribution plan for 10 lakh domestic workers each, at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore to the state kitty. Each kit will have 21 items. Though the plan was devised a few months ago, with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections, it could not be worked out. Now, the Mahayuti government wants to harness the dividends by making such a move on the eve of the state assembly elections.

There are approximately 10 lakh domestic workers across the state but most of them are not registered with the state board for unorganised workers. Such a scheme will attract them to register and enjoy its benefits.

To bump up registrations and ensure renewals by existing members, the state government has come up with its latest plan, says the order. The kits will be supplied by M/s Mafatlal Industries Ltd, the state order says.

According to sources familiar with the scheme, it is being assumed that the number of the domestic workers is currently in the range of 12 to 13 lakh and 99 per cent of them are women. The scheme may not clash with the recent ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’, as no cash is being distributed.

The state currently implements a few schemes for domestic workers according to the legislation passed to establish Maharashtra Domestic Workers Welfare Board in 2008. The board offers Rs 2,000 for the legal heirs of domestic workers as assistance for the cremation of their deceased kin and Rs 5,000 for the birth of two children. In all, the state’s newest sop is likely to spark a furore as it may attract hordes of domestic workers in almost all the districts.

Since there is no final data available and the board for unorganised workers aims to increase registration – the distribution of kits may invite some trouble as well, officials fear. There have been instances in which beneficiaries showed up in large numbers at distribution centres when sarees were distributed through the public distribution system (PDS). The distribution of household kits is going to be a major issue in the coming days, said an official on condition of anonymity.