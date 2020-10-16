Allow ladies to take Mumbai Local: Maha govt to Railways

Mumbai: Maharashtra Government on Friday has requested the Central and Western Railways to allow all ladies to travel in local trains from October 17 between 11 am and 3 pm and again from 3 pm till end in Mumbai and Metropolitan Region (MMR).

In a letter to CR and WR general managers, the Relief and Rehabilitation Department Secretary Kishor Raje Nimbalkar said, "It is requested that local train services may be made available to all ladies from 11 am to 3 pm and again from 7 pm onwards till end of local services for the day with effect from October 17 in Mumbai and MMR region. During the said period, entry may be allowed to all ladies having valid tickets and to all emergency staff as well. QR codes will not be required for ladies travelling during the said time period.’’

Nimbalkar further said the local train services to all personnel of all sectors that have been notified as emergency services till date shall continue as are being provided currently for the entire day. However, Nimbalkar has called upon the CR and WR general managers to increase the frequency of local trains as per the increased demand.

Meanwhile, a Railway official told the Free Press Journal that they have received the request "but it will be implemented after the Ministry of Railways gives their approval".

The Central Railway has increased the number of suburban services to 481 for their staff, as notified by the Maharashtra government from October 15. An additional 28 services have been added to the existing 453 services. Further, the Western Railway zone has also decided to run 194 additional trains for people engaged in essential services from October 15.

The increase in number will help the commuters to travel by following all the COVID-19 protocols including social distancing.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, there has been no word from the state government on the full-scale resumption of suburban services to all commuters to avoid spurt in COVID-19 infection.

The government under 'Mission Begin Again' further relaxed activities and in the guidelines issued on October 14, allowing reopening of the Metro train, government and private libraries, local weekly bazar and organisation of business to business exhibition from October 15.