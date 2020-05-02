Labourers flout lockdown norms in Bhiwandi

Thane: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, on Friday the Bhiwandi city migrants labourers flouted the lockdown norms while they heard that started the process to register migrant labourers as the Central government plans to start train and roadways services to take them back to their home states in wake of nationwide lockdown.

The Central government has taken a considerate stand on operating non-stop trains to carry migrant labourers stuck in various states, which will help them to return to their home states. The migrant labourers, presently in Bhiwandi are mostly from Jharkhand, Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

On Friday, Shakeel Ansari alias Papa local corporator from Divan shah area in Bhiwandi said, "We received a PDF file of migrant registration form from corporation. Following which, we have put four camp to distribute the form to the labourers and fill it and submitted us.

We will be submitted all forms before Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal corporation. In the form, there would be write labour name, address and where he wants to go and from. The full details should be mentioned in the forms. Ansari further said that we formed four camps in different places in the areas.

The total 900 forms have distributed. When the laborers got to know about it. They reached these camps and started taking all the details of the labourers". The many of labourers were come from Gauripada, Dargah road, Roshan Baug and Azami Nagar etc. The camps were started from afternoon till evening on Friday.