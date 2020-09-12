Kurar bikers fall under truck wheels, one dead

A 28-year-old pillion rider died and another received serious injuries in a freak accident when the two bike born men came under the wheels of a truck after a barricade for the Metro construction fell on them. Following the incident, Samta Nagar police registered an offence of causing death due to negligence against the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) contractor and dumper driver who were arrested soon after the accident, said an official.

The incident took place around 2.35pm on Saturday, when Manoj Pawar, 28 and his friend Prashant Ambekar, 27, both residents of Kranti Nagar in Kurar were returning from Borivali. Ambekar was riding the bike, while Pawar was sitting pillion.

According to the police, both were passing from Akurli bridge, when a strong wind toppled a barricade. Unfortunately, the barricade fell on them and both fell on their right hand side. A dumper was coming from behind at the same time and both came under its wheels.

According to the police, Pawar came under the rear wheels of the dumper and died on the spot, while Ambekar received serious injuries to his head. Both were rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where Pawar was declared dead before admission and Ambekar's condition is reportedly serious. Following the incident, Samta Nagar police has arrested the dumper driver Bablu Yadav, 32, a resident of Milind Nagar in Powai.

“We have registered an offence under the IPC section of causing death due to negligence (304 A), rash driving (279) and causing grievous hurt by the act endangering life or personal safety of others (338) against the dumped driver and MMRDA contractor. The dumper driver has been arrested," said Raju Kasbe, senior inspector of Samta Nagar police station.

Today’s accident on WEH has nothing to do with the Metro work. No civil work is in progress at or near the accident spot. The clip shows the completed viaduct on the other end of the accident spot. The subway work is at halt due the blocking of two lanes of WEH,” Bapu Pawar, joint metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said.