Krishna Hegde, Former MLA and Shiv Sena Deputy Leader, Felicitated at Knowledge Summit

Former MLA and Deputy Leader/Spokesperson of Shiv Sena, Krishna Hegde, was honoured at the Knowledge Summit hosted at Hotel Holiday Inn on Saturday. The event witnessed a gathering of distinguished individuals, including Romal Shetty, CEO of Deloitte (South Asia), KC Shetty, President of Indian Bunts Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI), and SB Shetty, Vice President of IBCCI.

The felicitation ceremony celebrated Hegde's contributions to both the political and business spheres, acknowledging his remarkable journey in public service. Romal Shetty praised Hegde's dedication and commitment to community welfare, emphasising the importance of leadership figures like him in shaping a brighter future for society.

IBCCI Launches Business Lounge to Foster Bunt Community's Young Entrepreneurs

As a core committee member of IBCCI, Krishna Hegde took the opportunity to address the attendees. He highlighted the organisation's commitment to nurturing emerging talent within the Bunt Community. In a significant step towards this goal, IBCCI inaugurated a state-of-the-art Business Lounge during the summit. The Business Lounge is designed to offer a conducive environment for young entrepreneurs and start-ups, equipped with modern facilities to foster innovation and growth.

KC Shetty expressed his optimism about the future prospects for the Bunt Community, emphasising the importance of providing resources and support for budding business leaders. The newly launched Business Lounge, he stated, embodies IBCCI's dedication to empowering the community's youth and driving economic progress.

The Knowledge Summit served as a platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and inspiring discussions on various topics of relevance. The event's success was underscored by the participation of prominent personalities.

