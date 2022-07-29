e-Paper Get App

Koparkhairane ward conducts demolition drive

The construction was being conducted without any permission from the civic body.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
Koparkhairane ward conducts demolition drive | FPJ

The Anti-Encroachment department of the Koparkhiarne ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished an illegal weather shed and illegal construction in front of the building premises. The construction was being conducted without any permission from the civic body.

An official said that the construction was carried out in place of houses number 23, 24 25, and 26 in sector 22. A notice was issued under section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 for the unauthorized construction and asked to remove themselves on May 23. However, unauthorized construction was going on despite notice being served.

Finally, the civic body carried out a demolition drive against the unauthorized construction by the Koparkhairane ward Office.

In addition, a weather shed was constructed at plot number 43 A in sector 1 A in the ward. The weather shed was removed and a fine of Rs 10,000 and labour charge of Rs 10,000 was collected.

Read Also
Mumbai cyber police nab 14 persons part of online instant loan racket
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiKoparkhairane ward conducts demolition drive

RECENT STORIES

Illegal bar row: Delhi HC issues 'delete & remove' order to Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera over posts...

Illegal bar row: Delhi HC issues 'delete & remove' order to Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera over posts...

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tenders apology to President Droupadi Murmu, says ' it...

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tenders apology to President Droupadi Murmu, says ' it...

'Will go five steps ahead of Uttar Pradesh, carry out encounters': Karnataka Minister Ashwath...

'Will go five steps ahead of Uttar Pradesh, carry out encounters': Karnataka Minister Ashwath...

Mumbai: In a jolt to Uddhav, his nephew Nihar Thackeray extends support to Shinde

Mumbai: In a jolt to Uddhav, his nephew Nihar Thackeray extends support to Shinde

FPJ Exclusive: Shinde-Fadnavis govt recognises International Finance and Business Centre situated on...

FPJ Exclusive: Shinde-Fadnavis govt recognises International Finance and Business Centre situated on...