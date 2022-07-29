Koparkhairane ward conducts demolition drive | FPJ

The Anti-Encroachment department of the Koparkhiarne ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished an illegal weather shed and illegal construction in front of the building premises. The construction was being conducted without any permission from the civic body.

An official said that the construction was carried out in place of houses number 23, 24 25, and 26 in sector 22. A notice was issued under section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 for the unauthorized construction and asked to remove themselves on May 23. However, unauthorized construction was going on despite notice being served.

Finally, the civic body carried out a demolition drive against the unauthorized construction by the Koparkhairane ward Office.

In addition, a weather shed was constructed at plot number 43 A in sector 1 A in the ward. The weather shed was removed and a fine of Rs 10,000 and labour charge of Rs 10,000 was collected.

