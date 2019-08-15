Koparkhairane case: Minor duo accused of sex abuse skip school; probe hits roadblock

Mumbai: Koparkhairane Police have hit a roadblock in their probe of the sexual assault of an 11-year-old boy, as the two accused minor assailants are missing.

While police say they are investigating the matter, neither have they recorded any statement nor have they made any arrests yet. The accused duo has been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police sources, the two boys, who have been accused of sexually assaulting their classmate, have not reported to school since the incident came to light on August 3.

Earlier, police said, since the school was closed on August 5 and 6, they could not question the boys. However, when the school reopened on August 7, the boys failed to show up at school and have been marked absent since then.

"We are investigating but nobody has been questioned in the case till now. The Class IV teacher has not come to the police station to record a statement as she is pregnant.

As of now, police only have the statement of the boy and his mother, who is the complainant in the case," said a police inspector. On August 1, the 11-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by two classmates in school.

The boy’s parents immediately approached Koparkhairane Police and registered a complaint against the minor attackers. The accused duo were booked under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

When asked about the case, Navi Mumbai Police said, “We suspect the boys were heavily influenced by pornography. We are yet to question them, as the survivor is still traumatised.”