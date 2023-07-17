 Konkan Railway Schedules Mega Block On Senapura-Thokur Section On July 20; Check Details
Konkan Railway Schedules Mega Block On Senapura-Thokur Section On July 20; Check Details

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
representative pic

A three-hour mega block has been scheduled for the maintenance of assets between Senapura and Thokur section of Konkan Railway on Thursday, July 20. The maintenance block will be in effect from 3 pm to 6 pm.

As a result of this scheduled maintenance, train No. 10108 Mangaluru Central - Madgaon Jn. MEMU Express, which was originally scheduled to depart from Mangaluru Central at 3.30 pm, will now depart at 5.45 pm. The train will be delayed by 75 minutes.

Train No. 12134 Mangaluru Jn. - Mumbai CSMT Express, which was originally scheduled to depart from Mangaluru Jn. at 4.35 pm, will now depart at 5.35 pm The train will be delayed by 60 minutes.

Passengers traveling on these routes are requested to take note of the rescheduled departure times mentioned above. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

The maintenance of assets is a necessary measure to ensure the smooth functioning and safety of train operations. Authorities are working diligently to complete the maintenance work within the specified time frame and restore normal services as soon as possible.



