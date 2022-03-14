Konkan Railway revises monsoon time table effective from June 10th 2022 to 31st October 2022 ; see more details

Konkan Railway monsoon time table will be effective from June 10th June 2022 this year which will be continued till 31st October 2022. Due to this, timings of 21 pairs of trains plying over Western Railway will be revised during this period.

According to Sumit Thakur- Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the timings of all Mail/Express and Passenger trains on Konkan Railway section during monsoon season will be changed between June 10th 2022 to October 31st 2022 .



See Time Table below:



Chandigarh - Kochuveli ‘Kerala Sampark Kranti’ Express, Nizamuddin-Ernakulam ‘Duranto’ Express, Nizamuddin - Thiruvananthapuram Central

‘Rajdhani’ Express, Chandigarh-Madgaon Jn ‘Goa Sampark Kranti’ Express, Amritsar-Kochuveli Express, Ajmer-Ernakulam Jn. ‘Marusagar’ Express,Veraval-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express, Gandhidham-Nagarcoil Express, Okha-Ernakulam Jn. Express ,Bhavnagar - Kochuveli Express ,Bhavnagar - Kochuveli Express, Hapa-Madgaon Jn. Express, Porbandar- Kochuveli Express,Gandhidham-Tirunelveli ‘Humsafar’ Express, Indore Jn.- Kochuveli Express, Nizamuddin - Madgaon Rajdhani Express, Hisar Jn.-Coimbatore ‘AC’ Express, Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express, Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Kochuvali Express are included in the list of those trains

