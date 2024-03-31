Konkan Railway Gets Chairman & Managing Director, Santosh Kumar Jha Takes Charge |

Mumbai: Santosh Kumar Jha, an Indian Railway Traffic Services (IRTS) Officer of 1992 batch has taken charge as the Chairman and Managing Director of Konkan Railway on 1st April 2024.

Santosh Kumar Jha, M.Sc. in Geology from Lucknow University and MBA in Marketing from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. Prior to his current appointment, Santosh Kumar Jha served as the Director (Operations & Commercial) at Konkan Railway Corporation Limited.

Jha's Commendable Career Journey

He has a rich 28 years experience in Operations, Infrastructure Planning, and Business Development. Santosh Kumar Jha has also held the position of Head of Operations in major divisions of Railways and has led significant business units in the logistics sector. His experience spans over more than 15 years in Commercial and Business Development roles in Railways and the Logistics sector. His expertise extends to handling Custom procedures, leading Training and Rajbhasha Divisions, and playing a pivotal role in Strategic Planning. He has been instrumental in setting up Multi-modal Logistic Hubs, Sidings, and Private Freight Terminals (PFTs).