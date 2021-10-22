Konkan lottery: MHADA to return deposits next week

The Konkan board of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is likely to begin the deposit-returning process from next week. Since the much-awaited housing lottery draw for 8,984 houses has been declared, all except the lucky winners will get their deposit money back. A total of 2.46 lakh home buyers had applied for these lottery houses in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Virar and Sindhudurg.

The MHADA had divided the said lottery into categories comprising the economically weaker section, and lower, middle and higher income groups, as per the monthly salary of interested homebuyers. Applicants with a monthly income under Rs 25,000 were given EWS housing option and were required to pay Rs 5,000 as deposit per application. For LIG houses, the monthly income criteria was between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000, with a deposit of Rs 10,000.

MIG buyers monthly income criteria was above Rs 50,000 and a deposit of Rs 15,000. HIG buyers in the Rs 75,000 per month income category were required to make a deposit of Rs 20,000.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:17 PM IST