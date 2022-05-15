Konkan Kanya Express suffers engine failure in Ratnagiri; trains on Konkan line delayed

Due to an engine breakdown in Ratnagiri, the Ratnagiri-Konkan Kanya Express was stuck in the same place for nearly three hours, today morning.

The incident took place near Vilavade Railway station on the Konkan Railway line in Ratnagiri.

Due to the incident, several trains on the Konkan railway line were delayed. The breakdown affected many passengers traveling from Mumbai-CSMT to Madgaon.

As per reports, restoration work is underway.

