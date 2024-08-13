Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: MARD Begins Indefinite Strike | X

Mumbai: Resident doctors in Maharashtra began an indefinite strike on Tuesday in support of the nationwide protests by their colleagues against the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at a medical college in Kolkata.

While all elective services in hospitals across the state have been halted, emergency services will continue uninterrupted, Maharashtra State Association of Residential Doctors (Central-MARD) president Dr Pratik Debaje told PTI.

“From 9am, we stopped work at all OPDs and elective services. Now, only emergency services are operational across the state,” Dr Debaje said. The body of the postgraduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the case.

The incident has sparked widespread protests, with junior doctors and healthcare workers expressing deep concern over their safety. Resident doctors of Pune's BJ Medical College took part in the strike.

Elective surgeries were not performed, but the emergency services remained unaffected at the government-run Sassoon General Hospital. MARD general secretary Akash Rade said around 450 resident doctors of Sassoon Hospital participated in the strike.

Dastgir Jamadar, the vice president of MARD, said one of the demands of the trainee doctors was that the case be transferred to the CBI, which has been done now. “Our other main demand is adequate security and safety of residents doctors with CCTV coverage,” he said.

The Central MARD has sought an impartial and transparent investigation into the Kolkata incident, speedy formation of an expert committee for implementation of the Central Healthcare Protection Act, improved security measures, including fully functional CCTVs and well-equipped guards, quality hostels, and proper on-call rooms for resident doctors.