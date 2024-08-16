Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: WB CM Mamata Blames CPI(M) & BJP for Rampage at RG Kar Hospital Premises; Says 'Ram & Bam' Did It | X/AITMC

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday had hit the streets demanding capital punishment for the RG Kar incident culprit.

Addressing the gathering at Dorina crossing at Esplanade area, Mamata slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and CPI (M) for allegedly vandalizing the property of RG Kar medical college and hospital in the wee hours of August 15.

'We want capital punishment for the culprits,

We want the culprits to be hanged,

The CBI has to provide justice by Sunday.'

- Smt. @MamataOfficial



We demand death penalty for the culprits of the R.G Kar incident!

Bengal was subjected to severe violence and intimidation under the CPI(M)'s rule.



The people of Bengal are aware of their history and shall never give in to the conspiracies formulated by the Left! pic.twitter.com/4jF0BmygKy — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 16, 2024

“The CPI (M) held white flags and the BJP held the National Flag. It is a crime. BJP has played with the dignity of the National Flag. It is seen in the video that they have entered the hospital premises creating unrest and vandalizing the property. They have destroyed life saving drugs and other properties inside the hospital. I am told that the damage can cost upto Rs. 100 crores,” said Mamata.

Notably, while the Kolkata Police was investigating the RG Kar rape and murder case, the Chief Minister had said that if the police cannot solve the case by coming Sunday, then she will hand over the case to the CBI.

On last Monday the Calcutta High Court had given the case to the CBI, and Mamata on Friday demanded that the CBI should solve the case by coming Sunday.

“Since day 1, I have been asking for capital punishment for the culprits. There is fake news being circulated on social media using Artificial Intelligence (AI). They are being done by the sponsorship of BJP and CPI (M). They (BJP, CPIM) are doing so to tarnish my image and to burn Bengal. Kolkata Police while they were investigating had completed 90 per cent of the investigations. They had spoken with 34 people and were about to summon more,"Mamata added.

Taking further potshots at the NDA led central government, Mamata said that the Bengal government is strong enough to tackle the situation.

“I want to say to the Union Home Secretary that the Bengal government is strong enough to tackle the situation. After the Bangladesh incident, the Bengal government has proven that the Bengal government has tackled people of both the communities and kept them in harmony. The BJP government is not stable. You are dependent on Nitish and Chandrababu. You are jealous of me. You people didn’t make any woman CM. I don’t consider myself as a woman but human being,” stated the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, BJP clashed with police while agitating over the RG Kar incident.

Even before the saffron camp could start their agitation programme, their stage at Shyambazar in north Kolkata. While the saffron camp leaders protested on the road all of them were detained by police including state president and MoS Sukanta Majumdar.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari while slamming the Chief Minister said, “If the Commissioner of Kolkata Police Vineet Goyal is arrested by CBI then everything will be out what CM did to save Dr. SP Das and Dr. Sandip Ghosh. Court monitor CBI should be done on vandalism then it will be clear who were behind the vandalism.”