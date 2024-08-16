 Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: WB CM Mamata Blames CPI(M) & BJP for Rampage At RG Kar Hospital Premises; Says 'Ram & Bam' Did It
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: WB CM Mamata Blames CPI(M) & BJP for Rampage At RG Kar Hospital Premises; Says 'Ram & Bam' Did It

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: WB CM Mamata Blames CPI(M) & BJP for Rampage At RG Kar Hospital Premises; Says 'Ram & Bam' Did It

On last Monday the Calcutta High Court had given the case to the CBI, and Mamata on Friday demanded that the CBI should solve the case by coming Sunday.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: WB CM Mamata Blames CPI(M) & BJP for Rampage at RG Kar Hospital Premises; Says 'Ram & Bam' Did It | X/AITMC

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday had hit the streets demanding capital punishment for the RG Kar incident culprit.

Addressing the gathering at Dorina crossing at Esplanade area, Mamata slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and CPI (M) for allegedly vandalizing the property of RG Kar medical college and hospital in the wee hours of August 15.

FPJ Shorts
Video: Jayden Seales Struck On His Eye By Dragonfly, Pulls Out Of Run-Up On Day 2 Of WI vs SA 2nd Test
Video: Jayden Seales Struck On His Eye By Dragonfly, Pulls Out Of Run-Up On Day 2 Of WI vs SA 2nd Test
Mumbai Video: TTE Assaulted By Passenger On Churchgate-Virar Fast AC Local Train, Visuals Surface
Mumbai Video: TTE Assaulted By Passenger On Churchgate-Virar Fast AC Local Train, Visuals Surface
Mumbai: Kenyan Woman Arrested By DRI For Smuggling Liquid Cocaine Worth ₹20 Crore Concealed In Shampoo Bottles
Mumbai: Kenyan Woman Arrested By DRI For Smuggling Liquid Cocaine Worth ₹20 Crore Concealed In Shampoo Bottles
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2024 Schedule OUT; Check Here
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2024 Schedule OUT; Check Here

“The CPI (M) held white flags and the BJP held the National Flag. It is a crime. BJP has played with the dignity of the National Flag. It is seen in the video that they have entered the hospital premises creating unrest and vandalizing the property. They have destroyed life saving drugs and other properties inside the hospital. I am told that the damage can cost upto Rs. 100 crores,” said Mamata.

Notably, while the Kolkata Police was investigating the RG Kar rape and murder case, the Chief Minister had said that if the police cannot solve the case by coming Sunday, then she will hand over the case to the CBI.

On last Monday the Calcutta High Court had given the case to the CBI, and Mamata on Friday demanded that the CBI should solve the case by coming Sunday.

“Since day 1, I have been asking for capital punishment for the culprits. There is fake news being circulated on social media using Artificial Intelligence (AI). They are being done by the sponsorship of BJP and CPI (M). They (BJP, CPIM) are doing so to tarnish my image and to burn Bengal. Kolkata Police while they were investigating had completed 90 per cent of the investigations. They had spoken with 34 people and were about to summon more,"Mamata added.

Taking further potshots at the NDA led central government, Mamata said that the Bengal government is strong enough to tackle the situation.

Read Also
'We Are Watching You': Richa Chadha Demands 'Impartial' Investigation From Mamata Banerjee In...
article-image

“I want to say to the Union Home Secretary that the Bengal government is strong enough to tackle the situation. After the Bangladesh incident, the Bengal government has proven that the Bengal government has tackled people of both the communities and kept them in harmony.  The BJP government is not stable. You are dependent on Nitish and Chandrababu. You are jealous of me. You people didn’t make any woman CM. I don’t consider myself as a woman but human being,” stated the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, BJP clashed with police while agitating over the RG Kar incident.

Even before the saffron camp could start their agitation programme, their stage at Shyambazar in north Kolkata. While the saffron camp leaders protested on the road all of them were detained by police including state president and MoS Sukanta Majumdar.

Read Also
'History Will Remember How You Respond To This Crisis': Swati Maliwal Writes To Mamata Banerjee On...
article-image

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari while slamming the Chief Minister said, “If the Commissioner of Kolkata Police Vineet Goyal is arrested by CBI then everything will be out what CM did to save Dr. SP Das and Dr. Sandip Ghosh. Court monitor CBI should be done on vandalism then it will be clear who were behind the vandalism.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: WB CM Mamata Blames CPI(M) & BJP for Rampage At RG Kar Hospital...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: WB CM Mamata Blames CPI(M) & BJP for Rampage At RG Kar Hospital...

Mumbai: BMC To Curb Illegal Water Pumps, Connections After Receiving Complaints

Mumbai: BMC To Curb Illegal Water Pumps, Connections After Receiving Complaints

Maharashtra: Tensions Run High After Stone Pelting Reported In Nashik, Jalgaon During Protest Over...

Maharashtra: Tensions Run High After Stone Pelting Reported In Nashik, Jalgaon During Protest Over...

Mumbai Video: TTE Assaulted By Passenger On Churchgate-Virar Fast AC Local Train, Visuals Surface

Mumbai Video: TTE Assaulted By Passenger On Churchgate-Virar Fast AC Local Train, Visuals Surface

Mumbai: Kenyan Woman Arrested By DRI For Smuggling Liquid Cocaine Worth ₹20 Crore Concealed In...

Mumbai: Kenyan Woman Arrested By DRI For Smuggling Liquid Cocaine Worth ₹20 Crore Concealed In...