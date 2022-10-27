Kolkata: BJP leader Amal Mondal gets beaten by alleged TMC goons

BJP leader Amal Mondal attacked again by alleged TMC goons. |

Kolkata: BJP Mandal vice president Amal Mondal who was allegedly displaced due to post-poll violence,was beaten up by alleged TMC goons at South 24 Parganas Jharkhali on Wednesday evening when returned to home after couple of months.

According to Mondal’s wife, Sharbani Mondal, the alleged goons of the ruling party had brutally beaten her husband. "The only crime that my husband committed was that he had joined the BJP. The TMC goons had punched him in the stomach and beat him very badly with sticks and bamboo," said Sharbani.

It may be noted that following post-poll violence, Amal Mondal and his family were displaced since the Assembly election came out last year, and after assurance of safety from police a couple of months back, Mondal and his family came back home.

After the incident, Mondal was taken to sub-divisional hospital and, after his condition deteriorated, he was then transferred to a government hospital in Kolkata.

TMC local goons had targeted Mondal for some time

According to Mondal’s brother, the TMC local goons had targeted Mondal for some time, and last night, getting an opportunity, the TMC workers beat Mondal. BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, who went to meet Mondal at the hospital, said that Mondal’s intestines were likely ruptured.

"The violence and attacks on BJP workers are continuing in the state. Mondal has been seriously injured by TMC goons and Mondal’s intestine is likely ruptured," mentioned Agnimitra.

Rubbishing the claims, TMC local MLA Shyamal Mondal said, "I have heard of chaos at Jharkhali bazaar area. But this incident has nothing to do with politics. TMC is being maligned. I have asked the police to do a proper probe into this incident. " A complaint has been lodged at the Jharkhali Coastal police station.