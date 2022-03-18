Kolhapur North Bypoll: BJP to field Satyajeet Kadam; formal announcement soon

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will field Satyajeet Kadam in the Kolhapur North Assembly bypolls, The Indian Express reported.

Kadam is the nephew of party spokesperson Dhananjay Mahadik.

The formal announcement, however, will be made on the candidature would be made by the national leadership at its parliamentary board meeting on Friday night.

Kolhapur North bypoll scheduled for April 12.

The bypoll is necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav, who, incidentally, had defeated the Sena's Rajesh Kshirsagar in the 2019 Assembly polls.

As per sources, the Sena wants to put up its candidate for the Kolhapur North bypoll while the Congress is keen on retaining the seat for itself.

The Congress, Sena and NCP had got together to the form the Maha Vikas Aghadi post the 2019 polls after the Uddav-Thackeray-led party snapped its long-time alliance with the BJP.

In Deglur Assembly bypoll held last year, the Shiv Sena's Subhash Sabne had switched sides and contested on a BJP ticket, but he was defeated by the Congress' Jitesh Antapurkar, son of Raosaheb Antapurkar, the sitting MLa's whose death led to the bypoll.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 08:52 PM IST