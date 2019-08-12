Kolhapur: Floods death toll reaches 43

Kolhapur Three bodies were found on Monday, taking the total toll in western Maharashtra floods to 43, while three more persons are still missing. The state has been facing one of its worst floods till now, which has caused extensive damage in Mumbai, suburbs, Thane district, Pune among other places, while Sangli and Kolhapur have been worst hit. Also, the Mumbai Bengaluru highway has been thrown open only for vehicles carrying essentials for the flood affected people.Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains, said Pune divisional commissioner, Deepak Mhaisekar in a press conference on Monday.

He said, "Two bodies were found in Satara on Sunday night while one body was found in Kolhapur. Three people from Sangli and Kolhapur are still said to be missing. Till now, we have rescued and shifted 4.74 lakh residents."Although IMD has predicted very heavy rains, the last two days there has been no rain in both the districts.The government also announced to pay Rs 5000 as flood relief compensation to the victims. The officer said, this money will be sent to 313 ATMs.Mhaisekar, while speaking of the steps taken to allay fears of more floods said, "Water from Almatti dam has been released at 5.70 lakh cusecs, helping the floods to recede in Sangli and Kolhapur."

After the water has begun receding, of the 31 roads in Kolhapur, 15 roads have been opened for use and of the 45 roads in Sangli, 15 have been opened for use.The water level in Sangli is 5 feet 2 inches above the danger mark, while it is five feet above the danger mark in Kolhapur."However, there still are 12 villages in Sangli that are still flooded. 15 villages in Kolhapur too are flooded and 16 villages in Solapur are still flooded. We have shifted all the residents to safer places," said Mhaisekar.