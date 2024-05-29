Kolhapur Congress Leader’s Beloved Dog Stops Eating & Dies 5 Days After His Demise

X

In a heart-wrenching incident, soon after Kolhapur Congress leader and MLA P. N. Patil passed away, his dog, Bruno, also lost its life.

Patil, a senior leader in the Kolhapur passed away on May 23. He had suffered a brain haemorrhage on May 19 after slipping in the bathroom at his residence, and he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Patil's untimely demise has deeply shocked his family and the district Congress community. Adding to the grief, his beloved dog, P. N. Bruno, who had been a part of Patil's household for the past nine years, also passed away on May 28 after refusing to eat following Patil's hospitalisation.

This emotional turn of events underscores the strong bond between pets and their owners.

Leaders from different parties arrive to meet Patil's family

After Patil's death, leaders and activists from across the district have visited his family to offer their condolences. Officials from various political parties at the state level have also personally met with the Patil family to express their sympathies.

Rahul Gandhi sends letter to Patil's family

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi sent a letter to P. N. Patil's family, expressing his sorrow over the loss of a dedicated Congress leader. In his letter, Gandhi acknowledged Patil's significant contributions to the party and his commitment to the common man.

"Patil was a loyal Congress leader who devoted his life to the common man. The strength of the party increased in Kolhapur district because of his honest work in conveying the ideology of Congress to the grassroots. We have lost such a leadership, and the Gandhi family will forever remain with the Patil family," wrote Rahul Gandhi.

He also noted Patil's initiative of running a goodwill race on August 20 in honour of Rajiv Gandhi Jayanti.

Patil's passing marks a significant loss for the Congress party in Kolhapur, where he was known for his dedicated service and efforts to strengthen the party's presence at the grassroots level.