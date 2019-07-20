Kolhapur Ambabai’s idol to be replaced?

Kolhapur: The Kolhapur temple authorities are considering a plan to replace the idol of Ambabai in the famous Shri Ambabai temple because its current state is a cause for concern, they say.

The Western Maharashtra Devasthan Committee chief Mahesh Jadhav, has been looking at designs for new idols created by a sculptor from Kolhapur, Ashok Sutar, which sparked off speculation.

Decades of 'abhishek' pouring on the idol has caused discoloration of the stone and this has caused authorities to consider a replacement. Reportedly, another idol similar to this ancient one is being sculpted in Kolhapur.

However, the trust authorities have assured they will take popular sentiment into consideration before embarking on any course of action. Many of the devout are against the idol being replaced.

Experts from the archaeological department are going to inspect the idol. After this, a dharma sabha will be called, at which the final decision will be made.