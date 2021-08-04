Kolhapur administration praises NMMC’s relief team for bringing back flood-hit city to normalcy; see pics

The local authority of Kolhapur has praised the relief team sent by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) after heavy rainfall devasted the district. The civic chief and administrator of Kolhapur Municipal Corporation (KMC) has written a letter to NMMC’s chief for timely help.

Following heavy rainfall, the flood-like situation had arisen in several parts of the state including in Kolhapur, Chiplun, Mahad and other areas. After Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed government agencies to send relief team to speed up the relief work, NMMC sent multiple teams to Kolhapur and other affected areas.

Kolhapur Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Kadambari Balkwade has felicitated the relief team who worked tirelessly in an emergency. She has also written letter to thank the employees of NMMC for working day and night to clean up the flood-hit area and bring back Kolhapur to normalcy.