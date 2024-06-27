Know Why Is Mumbai Experiencing Light Rain Despite IMD Issuing Yellow Alert? | Representative Image

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast a yellow alert for Mumbai and suburbs, predicting heavy rains on June 26. However, nothing as such happened, baffling Mumbaikars reeling under heat and humidity.

Explaining the unusual phenomenon, the IMD officials attributed the lack of rains to “unexpected changes in weather pattern”. Currently, the city is experiencing a contrasting pattern of a hot and humid day followed by light rainfall at night. On Wednesday again, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and surrounding districts witnessed a rainy night.

In the past 24 hours, Colaba recorded 13 mm rainfall, while the figure stood at 7 mm for Santacruz. Talking to the FPJ, IMD chief scientist Sunil Kamble said, “We had issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, anticipating heavy rainfall on June 26. However, due to unexpected changes in the weather, the city is experiencing only light rain.” Rainfall typically begins in the afternoon, with its intensity increasing at night. Moderate rainfall is expected for the next four-five days. Any significant change in weather patterns is likely only after the period, said Kamble.

He continued, “The absence of rain in Mumbai is due to the lack of formation of low-pressure areas and offshore trough systems. The moderate southwestern winds are not strong enough to bring intense rainfall, resulting in a dry spell that is expected to persist for the next few days.”According to the IMD data, rainfall in Mumbai has decreased substantially. The expected rainfall was 400mm, however, it has rained 200mm so far. While the Santacruz observatory recorded a 50% deficit, its Colaba counterpart registered a 30% shortfall.

Not just Mumbai, the rainfall pattern is erratic across Maharashtra. In the past 24 hours, Ratnagiri recorded the highest rainfall (45 mm), Ahmednagar, Aurangabad and Beed districts didn't see showers. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Thane and Mumbai today.