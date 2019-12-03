‘Kisi ne use bhi gubaare mein bhar ke bhej diya': Sanjay Raut hits back at BJP

Raut's tweet seemed to be a reference to former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This tweet comes a day after a controversy broke out over Fadnavis' 4-day CM tenure. BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde has claimed that Devendra Fadnavis was made CM last month only to 'protect' Rs 40,000 crore central funds from being misused as treachery against Maharashtra. Terming Fadnavis and BJP Maharashtra's "criminals", Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the state Chief Secretary will clarify on the issue.

Days after Fadnavis resigned barely 80 hours after taking oath for the second time as chief minister, Hegde sought to give a new twist to the episode describing the government formation by the BJP as a 'drama' played out to ensure that the funds meant for development works were 'protected'.